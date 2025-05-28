Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days — Sandfall talks about a potential sequel

With Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a true magic of numbers — the game was sold 3.3 million times in just 33 days after its release. And Sandfall is not going to stop there.

The number of sales was confirmed by publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive. However, they did not take into account the number of downloads on Game Pass. So, despite a powerful competitor — Oblivion remaster by Bethesda — a turn-based RPG, managed to break through and become a hit. The first Clair Obscur sold a million copies in just three days after the release.

Against the backdrop of this launch, Sandfall is already thinking about a potential sequel. Sandfall Interactive COO François Meriss said that the team is planning a new project. According to him, director Guillaume «has a lot of ideas for the next» project and is already waiting to get started. By the way, It was he who once decided that he was tired of Ubisoft and started creating this hit RPG.

«There will be another video game, for sure», — says François Meriss.

There are no details about the plot or setting yet, but the studio is clearly ready to raise the stakes. It is not yet known whether a sequel or a completely different game is planned. However, it is safe to say that after this release, the team has become more experienced, has more financial resources, and has the trust of players. It is not surprising that developers want to grab the chance while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 rides the wave of success in the RPG genre. Although it could have been a completely different game, if the developers hadn’t given up on aliens and zombies.

Now we have to wait for the official announcement or other details of the next game from Sandfall. The question also remains whether the studio will release DLC for Expedition 33. At first, the developers said that they were planning an expansion pack, but after the huge success, they decided to postpone the plans and reconsider them. Although there is no official announcement, it is possible that the developers will focus more on the new project so as not to accidentally spoil what they have. Or, on the contrary, they will come up with an even better idea than they had at the beginning.

Source: IGN / Tech4Gamers