Companies will have to pay from $61 for the first year for advanced Windows 10 security updates

Microsoft stops supporting Windows 10 from October 14, 2025. For those users (mainly corporate) who, for some reason, cannot upgrade to a newer version of the OS but still need a secure working environment, the company has provided an opportunity to receive security updates on a paid subscription basis.

Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10 users. The price of this offer starts at $61 for the first year. Businesses and consumers will need to purchase ESU licenses for each Windows 10 device they plan to continue using after the end of the support period. Pricing for additional security updates will be offered to consumers for the first time starting with Windows 10.

For businesses, the first year of ESU costs $61. The price then doubles to $122 in the second year, and then doubles again in the third year to $244. If you participate in the ESU program in the second year, you will still have to pay for the first year as well, as ESUs are cumulative. These prices apply to commercial organizations only, and details on prices for «consumers will be provided later».

«Extended Security Updates are not a long-term solution, but rather a temporary bridge», Microsoft explains. «You can purchase ESU licenses for Windows 10 devices that you don’t plan to upgrade to Windows 11 starting in October 2024, one year before the end of the support date».

Microsoft is offering a 25% discount to businesses that use a Microsoft cloud-based update solution such as Intune or Windows Autopatch. When you use Windows 10 desktops and laptops to connect to Windows 11 Cloud PC via Windows 365, Microsoft will not charge you for security updates because the licenses are included in your Windows 365 subscription.

Educational institutions will receive a discount. Microsoft offers a license for $1 for the first year, $2 for the second year, and $4 for the third year. It doesn’t look like Microsoft is going to offer special discounts for consumers.

Source: The Verge