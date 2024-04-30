Computer with a coffee machine — no need to take a break from the game to roast beans and make coffee

On the YouTube channel Nerdforge showed a fully functional desktop computer with a coffee maker, coffee grinder, and bean roaster. The PC owner will be able to get fresh coffee with milk without getting up from the table — the device will roast, grind, and prepare the drink very quickly.

Norwegian YouTubers Martina and Hansi from Nerdforge are known for interesting and complex craft projects — Martina even produced He is missing the little finger on his left hand. It took them most of April to build the coffee shop computer. In addition to the mechanism for grinding, roasting, and brewing coffee, they lined the interior and exterior of the Corsair 1000D with wood.

The device was designed around the coffee system, with the computer components and visual design remaining behind the scenes. To avoid one-size-fits-all solutions, which the developers considered to be of poor quality, the off-the-shelf grinder and coffee maker were disassembled and connected to an Arduino for control and synchronization. The system also had sensors that ensured, among other things, that the coffee cup was in the device when the coffee was poured. The computer includes an Intel i7-14700K processor and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, so it’s a pleasure to play on.

Commenters have pointed out several potential flaws in the build, mostly related to the combination of food and computer components. This design seems to lead to excessive humidity and heat in the case. However, the problem is solved by the computer’s air cooling system, which effectively keeps hot air away from the PC components…

Another concern is the accumulation of dust in the computer. But Martina made a commitment to use the computer for her daily coffee making and to review the device in the future. Subsequently, enthusiasts will post on Instagram about their daily use of the device and any changes that need to be made.

Source: Tom’s Hardware