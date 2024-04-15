Construction of two power units at Khmelnytsky NPP has begun using Westinghouse technology, which allows the units to maneuver

Energoatom has launched a project to build power units 5 and 6 using Westinghouse’s AR1000 technology at Khmelnytsky NPP. Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Chairman of the Board of JSC «NNEGC «Energoatom» Petro Kotin, and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company Patrick Fragman took part in the ceremony of laying the first cube of concrete at Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 5.

It is noted that Unit 5 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant will be the first in Ukraine to be built using the American AR1000 technology. The peculiarity of this technology is the ability to maneuver the units. This is especially useful in the current situation, when Russian-terrorist forces are attacking the balancing generating capacities of the Ukrainian energy sector.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink noted that amid constant shelling of critical infrastructure, Ukraine needs more energy capacity, and the main focus is on nuclear power, as it generates more than 50% of the country’s electricity.

«This issue is particularly acute against the backdrop of the illegal seizure of Zaporizhzhya NPP by the invaders, and therefore Ukraine now needs additional power units. I welcome the efforts and desire of the Government of Ukraine, as well as the Ministry of Energy and Energoatom, to develop nuclear energy. These units at Khmelnytsky NPP will be the first of nine units to be built in Ukraine jointly with Westinghouse using the AR1000» technology,” said Bridget Brink.

Eventually, Khmelnytsky NPP will become the most powerful in Europe. Currently, this title is held by the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhia NPP. However, due to the construction of KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6, after the commissioning of two new units No. 3 and No. 4 here, the capacity of KhNPP will exceed the capacity of ZNPP. This was stated by Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

Patrick Fragman, President and CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, spoke about the advantages of AR1000 reactors and noted that his company has already launched 6 such units in the world, which can operate successfully for 60 to 100 years. He added that this project «will create many jobs during construction, operation, repair and maintenance».

In addition, according to Patrick Fragman, national security depends on energy security.

«All Ukrainian power units have now gotten rid of their dependence on Russia and can run on American fuel», said the executive director of Westinghouse Electric Company.

Source: Energoatom