Copilot+ PC computers have already started to arrive at customers, and the first impressions are not the best

Reddit user cponica23 has already received his first Copilot+ PC, namely a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Elite processor. It took the lucky owner some time to run tests and result turned out to be interesting.

When Qualcomm showed off its new chips for Windows PCs, it promised some pretty impressive Geekbench scores, such as around 3,000 in single-core tests and over 15,000 in multi-core tests. In fact, the tested model with Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 scored 1,841 in the single-core test and 11,537 in the multi-core test, which is very far from the promised values. For reference, this is less than Apple’s A14 processors from 2020.

It turned out that the processor operates at a maximum frequency of 2.5 GHz, again, far from the promised 3.4 GHz for the X1E-78-100 model. This may explain why the processor does not reach the promised level of performance. Another assumption is that Samsung is reducing the processor frequency to achieve better battery life. However, the NPU has not been tested.

As for the battery life, according to the initial test, the system can last a whole day. But Apple’s MacBook Air based on the M2 chip, which Microsoft is trying so hard to beat, still shows better results.

«First impressions are good, not MBA M2 level, but much better than the Zenbook Duo with Core Ultra 9 185H, which uses only one screen. The ZDuo had to be connected at about 17/18 hours, it works until 22:00. You can definitely count on a full day of battery life»

Cponica23 also tested the laptop in games using Resident Evil Village. With the graphics quality settings set to Medium with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in performance mode for 1080p resolution, the game delivered 40 to 50 frames per second with serious frame drops. Although Qualcomm says that Snapdragon X chips should be able to run decent games, the Copilot+ computers are currently better suited for simple casual games.

Official deliveries of Copilot+ PC systems will begin on June 18. After that, we can expect more detailed reviews of different models.

