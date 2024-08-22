Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube’s all-time record with the launch of a new channel — 1 million subscribers in 1.5 hours

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another victory to his list of regalia — his new YouTube channel has become the fastest to reach one million subscribers in the history of the service (it took only 1.5 hours).

Currently, the channel called UR over 18 million subscribers.

On the page, the 39-year-old athlete promised to share not only video content about football, but also talk about his «family, health, nutrition, training, recovery, education, and business».

«I’ve always enjoyed having a strong relationship with my fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me another great platform to do that,» Ronaldo said in a statement.

It looks like the footballer will keep his promise of content, as he has already uploaded 12 videos to the channel in the day since its launch.

Ronaldo has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d’Or awards and a record three UEFA World Player of the Year awards during his football career, which spans more than two decades with clubs such as «Manchester United», «Real Madrid» and «Juventus». Cristiano is currently the record holder for the number of matches, goals and assists in both the Champions League and the European Championship, as well as the number of goals and matches at the international level. He scored over 890 official goals in his career for both club and national team, making him the all-time leading scorer.

Ronaldo is still a long way from breaking the absolute record on YouTube – currently, MrBeast holds the title of the person with the most subscribers on the platform (311 million). At the same time, given the growth rate of viewers and the total number of subscriptions on other social networks, — there are chances, and quite good ones (in total, Cristiano has about 917 million subscribers on all registered platforms).

Source: Variety