Damage to the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant and other consequences of the largest-scale Russian terrorist attack on Ukraine’s energy sector

From 4 to 7 a.m., a massive enemy missile attack on Ukrainian cities continued — energy and other critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and residential buildings were damaged.

Kharkiv, which received more than 15 strikes on energy facilities alone, is currently without power, and the subway is operating as a shelter. Rescue service number 101 temporarily out of service — the police advise to redirect calls to 102 (there is also a backup number 1562).

In Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi, Poltava and Sumy regions, emergency outage schedules are in place. In Odesa, there are stabilization power outages, and in Dnipro, there are emergency power outages. Zaporizhzhia is also partially without power, where the attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power— the dam is completely blocked.

«The equipment of the stations was seriously damaged. After the end of the shelling, employees of the enterprises promptly began to eliminate the consequences and restore the operation of the equipment», — DTEK’s press service wrote.

Pros according to Energoatom due to the massive attack, the temporarily occupied ZNPP was on the verge of blackout: at 5:10 am, the external overhead line OHL-750kV «Dniprovska» connecting the temporarily occupied NPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine was disconnected.

Currently, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the OHL-330kV «Zaporizhzhia TPP — Ferrosplavna». This line was recently repaired by Ukrainian power engineers, as it had been out of service for a long time due to damage caused by another Russian shelling.

«This situation is extremely dangerous and threatens to cause an emergency. If the last line of communication with the national power grid is disconnected, ZNPP will be in another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions for safe operation of the plant»,” said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

Head of NPC «Ukrenergo» Volodymyr Kudrytskyi describes the morning attack on energy facilities «the largest ever»:

«It is characterized by the use of combined weapons. The attack was carried out in different regions of Ukraine, at thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as at main substations operated by «Ukrenergo».

According to Kudrytskyi, the enemy targeted various objects of the power system: generation, high-voltage substations, and distribution operator substations.

«Unfortunately, there are power supply restrictions in different regions of Ukraine, mainly on the left bank of the Dnipro River. I emphasize that these are controlled restrictions to ensure that the system works as a whole. Most of the questions are about the status of damage to DniproHES: there is currently no risk of a dam breach, the status of damage is being clarified and will be finally understood in a few hours,» said the Head of NPC «Ukrenergo».

In addition, there are problems with the Internet in Ukraine, reports Netblocks. The consequences are most visible in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi.