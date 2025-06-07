Death Stranding 2 — Hideo Kojima showed a cutscene with new characters

At Summer Game Fest 2025, Hideo Kojima presented another video from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is coming out this month. The video doesn’t try to surprise with fantastic wonders and doesn’t reveals the gameplay.

The video features two new characters: Lucy (Alyssa Jung) and Neil (Luca Marinelli). They meet as if they were two strangers, but in the end they remember each other. The woman seems to be embarrassed by something from the past, and the man tries to calm her down. They both have the same markings on their arms in the form of the zodiac sign Cancer. Kojima tells us that Neil has a role similar to Mads Mikkelsen’s character in the last game.

«In DS2, Neil and Lucy — are very important characters. I can’t say for sure because it would be spoilers, but you saw the Cancer mark on their hands. So they have a deep connection that is revealed throughout the story,» the game director said.

Death Stranding 2 will feature the reappearance of Sam Bridges and Freddyjayle years after the first game. Several previous published scenes give more insight into the plot, as opposed to this introduction to the characters.

Earlier, the hero Norman Reedus passed through black slime to meet a man named Tharman and his flying cat along with a creepy doll. Tumorrow (Elle Fanning) and Rainey (Kutsuna Shiori) also appeared, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on June 26.

Source: IGN