«Den of Thieves 2: Pantera»: Ukrainian trailer of the movie about the new adventures of «Big Nick» in Marseille

Soon, the sequel to the 2018 crime hit — «Den of Thieves 2: Pantera» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. This is a crime action movie in which Gerard Butler returns as «Big Nick».

«Den of Thieves 2: Pantera» tells the story of the confrontation between a criminal gang and the Los Angeles police in the person of «Big Nick» O’Brien (Gerard Butler). This time, the film will move to the Cote d’Azur to Marseille, where one of the largest diamond exchanges in the world is located. «Big Nick» pursues his opponent Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) and becomes part of a gang planning a daring robbery. What is O’Brien willing to do to see this case through?

The director of «Den of Thieves 2: Pantera» is Christian Gudegast («The Fall of London»). The film was produced by Tucker Tooley («Nine», «Brothers», «The Spy Next Door», «Dear John», «The Fighter», «We Are the Millers»), Mark Kenton («Taking Lives», «300 Spartans», «Cake»), rapper, actor and producer 50 cent and Meadow Williams («Beverly Hills Cop 3», «The Mask», «Apollo 13»).

Gerard Butler («The Phantom of the Opera», «300 Spartans», «Law Abiding Citizen», «The Naked Truth», «The Fall of Olympus») played the lead role. He was accompanied by O’Shea Jackson Jr. («Godzilla: King of the Monsters», «Bear High», «Obi-Wan Kenobi»). UFC star and absolute champion Michael Bisping and Rico Verhoeven, an outstanding kickboxer who is ranked first in the Combat Press ranking of the world’s heavyweights, will demonstrate their fighting skills.

The movie «Den of Thieves 2: Pantera» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on January 9, 2025.