Trump sent Elon Musk to Africa: «No more missiles, electric cars, the country will save huge money»

In response to Elon Musk’s continued fierce criticism of the «great big beautiful bill», Donald Trump threatens to set a DOGE on him and expelled to South Africa.

The day before, Musk and Trump seemed to have exchanged friendly posts with each other, but the space billionaire continued his criticism of the law and received a powerful threat from the US president in response. Yesterday, Musk threatened all congressmen who vote in favor of the bill with failure in their next primaries.

Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Trump responded to this on his social network Truth, which is not available in Ukraine. He complained to Musk that his business is a big recipient of subsidies from the state, and without them it would not have been as successful.

Elon Musk’s criticism concerns the increase in spending that the bill proposes (Republicans have promised to drastically cut government spending), as well as raising the US debt ceiling by $5 trillion — but not only. The billionaire also criticized the cuts to tax incentives for «green» energy and the increase in taxes on renewable energy, calling these provisions «complete insanity» that could «destroy millions of jobs in America and cause enormous strategic damage».

Musk responded to Trump’s threat: «I’m literally saying: STOP IT NOW». He is also doing a lot of speak about launching an alternative political party. It seems, Musk’s words about moving away from financing politics were somewhat premature, and he is actively plunging into a fight within, and possibly against, the Republican Party.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: CBS