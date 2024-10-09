Developer of Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 is looking for a top manager for Ukrainian localization for its games

Polish company CD Projekt Red, known for its hits Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series, looking for a project manager for the Ukrainian localization of its games. The position is full-time in Warsaw and involves participation in several company projects, including upcoming releases of popular franchises.

You can never have too much Ukrainian localization! 🙌🏻

We are expanding our localization team and looking for a top project manager 💫.

We will work together on something very cool. 👀 If you are interested/ have any questions, feel free to write and I will try to help 🤍https://t.co/GHzcH3z5X0 — Mariia Strilchuk (@mastrgraphos) October 9, 2024

The main requirements for the candidate include fluency in Ukrainian and English, as well as at least three years of experience in localization project management or translation, preferably in the gaming industry.

Responsibilities — proofreading Ukrainian translations, coordinating translation processes, collaborating with external partners and various development teams. The ultimate goal is to provide a high-quality localized version of the company’s projects.

CD Projekt Red offers a number of benefits to candidates. These include flexible working hours, professional development opportunities, health insurance, psychological support, and access to sports facilities.

CD Projekt Red provides a relocation package for foreign employees. It includes a plane ticket, a corporate apartment for the first month, assistance with moving pets and transportation of belongings. The company also provides support in legal matters and housing search.

We would like to remind you that along with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update added Ukrainian localization. Although this version contains only the translation of the text and subtitles without Ukrainian voice acting, it aroused considerable interest among players.