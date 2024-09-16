News Games 09-16-2024 at 13:31 comment views icon

Diablo 4 earned $150 million from microtransactions and more than $1 billion in total, — product manager

Blizzard received a huge revenue from Diablo 4 within a year of the game’s release. Harrison Froeschke, the game’s senior product manager, provided an approximate amount.

The information was published not on the developer’s official website, but on Froeschke’s LinkedIn profile, in his official achievements. Since its release, Diablo IV has generated more than $1 billion in revenue, including approximately $150 million from internal microtransactions. Later, the manager probably realized that he had revealed too much and hid his page.

According to Froeschke, his role at Blizzard included «leading the monetization strategy for in-store cosmetics, pricing, bundling, personalized discounts, and roadmap planning, which generated over $150 million in revenue from MTX». He was also involved in every sales step of the game from pre-order to the first expansion, configuring and collaborating with other teams, resulting in total revenue of over $1 billion over the life of the game».

It’s worth noting that within five days of its launch in June 2023, Diablo 4 had already earned $666 million, largely due to pre-orders. This made the fourth installment of the franchise one of the fastest-selling games of all time. Blizzard was eager to boast about this fact. Therefore, exceeding the billion barrier may not seem so surprising.

Probably, the developers will soon experience another increase in revenue, as the first expansion of Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is scheduled to be released in less than a month. Vessel of Hatred will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 8, 2024. The sixth season of the game will also start on that day.

Sources: GamePressure, PC Gamer

