Digitalization in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: automation of service of summonses, automatic deferrals and new functions in «Reserve+»

Oleh Berestovyi, Head of the Information Technology Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told the DOU Podcast about digitalization in the Armed Forces and some innovations in this area. According to him, work is currently underway to automate the process of serving calls to Ukrainians liable for military service.

Currently, calls are written out manually, printed out, and then the head of the TCC must manually sign and stamp a large number of paper documents. In the future, the process of issuing summonses is planned to be digitalized and automated, as well as made more transparent.

To this end, the Ministry of Defense has already developed functionalities for creating summonses in the «Oberih» register, signing such documents with an electronic signature and centralized printing.

«We have now implemented the functionality so that the summons can be generated in the «Oberig» register, signed by the electronic signature of the head of the TCC and not even printed directly in the TCC», ─ said Oleg Berestovoy.

He added that the summonses created in this way will be sent to a centralized printing facility and then to «Ukraine Post, which will deliver them to the addressees. These innovations will allow the military and political leadership to have more relevant information than they have now. For example, it will be possible to track the whereabouts of a summons: whether it was delivered or not, whether it was lost somewhere, how long it took to deliver it, etc.

At the same time, persons liable for military service will be able to check the authenticity of the call-up using the «Reserve+» app. Using a QR «scanner, it will be possible to check whether the head of the military commissariat has really signed the call, whether it is legal». At the same time, Oleh Berestovyi emphasized that we are not talking about electronic summonses in «Reserve+». The work plan is scheduled until mid-spring next year, and there is no such task at present.

At the same time, Oleh Berestovyi said that some other services for persons liable for military service are expected to be launched in September. These include digital recruiting (the pre-release stage is expected in mid-September) and several automatic deferral functions (if the regulatory documentation is completed in time).

As a reminder, earlier the Ministry of Defense saidthat the application «Reserve+» will introduce a service of automatic deferment of conscription for certain categories of persons liable for military service. In particular, this will apply to students, people with disabilities, parents and guardians of three children. Now this mechanism will finally work so that people who are eligible for a deferment do not have to re-prove it every 3 months for each extension of martial law.