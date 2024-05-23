Directed by «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» would love a Mad Max game by Hideo Kojima, but wouldn’t dare ask the master

Directed by «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» George Miller would love to have Hideo Kojima create a game based on the franchise, but he «would never ask him» to do so. In a conversation with GamingBible, Miller was asked if he wanted a new «Mad Max» video game.

The director mentioned Avalanche’s 2015 Mad Max game, which was released shortly after «Fury Road», but said that it «wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be, — it was out of our hands».

George Miller revealed he wants @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN to make a Mad Max game🤯@Kojima_Hideo pic.twitter.com/o8mDdSAkFs — GAMINGbible (@gamingbible) May 20, 2024

«I’m one of those people who would prefer not to do anything unless you’re going to do it at the highest level. But I was just talking to Kojima, who came all the way from Japan. If he would take it on… but he has so many fantastic things on his own mind, so I would never ask him. But if someone like that would take it on, because I can’t do it,» — Miller says.

The 2015 Mad Max game Miller is talking about was released on September 1, the same day as the last Metal Gear Solid game by Kojima: Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. This was probably not the best marketing decision by Avalanche, and although it didn’t start well, it managed to build a fan base and become a cult game.

Miller’s movie «Furiosa: Mad Max. Saga» will be released tomorrow, on Friday, May 24.

Source: GamesRadar