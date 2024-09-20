DJI Action 5 Pro: better sensor, bigger displays, longer battery life and reduced price – from $349

DJI has released a new action camera, the Action 5 Pro. Thanks to the new «next-generation» sensor, the company promises improved video quality, longer battery life, larger displays, and a new object tracking and centering feature.

The DJI Action 5 Pro has a 1/1.3-inch sensor (the same size as the Action 4). DJI says that the sensor now boasts a dynamic range of 13.5 stops of exposure, «making it the first action camera with specifications that rival professional cameras». The maximum photo resolution is 40 megapixels, up from 10 megapixels in the Action 4. The lens has the same 155-degree field of view and f/2.8 aperture as the previous model.

The camera is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120p with a 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as 4:3 (3840×2880 pixels). The maximum resolution is 4K UltraHD (the competing GoPro 13 has 5.3K, 8:7, 5312×4648). The new product also supports 1080p shooting at up to 240 frames per second (up to 960 frames per second in frame extrapolation mode). As before, images can be recorded in 10-bit D-Log M and HLG to increase dynamic range.

DJI claims to be able to capture «high dynamic video in low light» at 4K/60fps to preserve details in the shadows without overexposing highlights. The camera is equipped with SuperNight mode, which uses AI noise reduction to produce relatively clear video in low light.

The new 1950 mAh battery provides up to 4 hours of continuous use, or about 50% more than before. This is also thanks to a new 4nm chip and an algorithm that optimizes power saving.

«Even in cold temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F), the camera can reliably record video for up to 3.6 hours», DJI adds.

The key new feature is subject centering and tracking, which allows you to shoot without a stabilizer. DJI Action 5 Pro intelligently detects the position of the subject and dynamically adjusts the composition to keep the subject in the center of the frame. This is done digitally, and the resolution is reduced to 2.7K. The device offers «robust stabilization» and HorizonSteady mode, which ensures stability during 360-degree rotation.

Action 5 Pro is EN13319 certified as waterproof without a case to a depth of 20 meters. It can start recording automatically as soon as you are underwater and has a new feature – a pressure gauge to record data on depth underwater, duration and altitude to ensure user safety.

While the body is the same size as before, both OLED screens are 16% larger with smaller bezels. The rear screen now measures 2.5 inches. The device works with DJI Mic 2 for high-quality audio recording, and you can simultaneously use the built-in microphone for ambient sound.

Another innovation is the availability of 47 GB of internal memory and 80 MB/s data transfer rate via Wi-Fi 6.0 or USB 3.0. Other features include an updated Mimo app, Wi-Fi live streaming, time code for synchronizing multiple cameras, and a pre-record function. The good news is that along with a number of improvements, the new DJI Action 5 Pro is cheaper than the Action 4 – $349 for the Pro Combo kit, which includes the camera and one battery, a protective frame, a quick-release adapter mount, and more. The price of Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo is $449. This kit adds two more batteries and a charger along with a 1.5-meter extension cord.

Source: Engadget