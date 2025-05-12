Doom: The Dark Ages is hard to run on PS5 and PS5 Pro, but stable on Xbox

Doom: The Dark Ages on PS5 has lower smoothness than on Xbox Series S — reviewers noticed a drop in FPS during battles.

In a new technical review from Digital Foundry Doom: The Dark Ages on the basic PS5 has a less stable frame rate than on the Xbox Series S. This is despite the fact that the PlayStation 5 is considered a more powerful console. DF journalist Oliver tested the game on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Series S. It turned out that only Xbox Series X maintains a stable 60 FPS. Both versions for PlayStation, including the updated Pro model, dip in performance during heavy combat scenes.

«PS5 drops frame rates regularly during demanding encounters. Our two stress points in levels 2 and 6, and during some less challenged fights as well. The overall frame rate fluidity is lower than Series X by a good margin and actually feels a bit lower than the Series S», — Oliver noted.

This does not mean that the Xbox Series S is objectively superior to the PS5. As he says, it’s just a subjective feeling of a smoother gameplay that turned out to be better on the less powerful console from Microsoft. This is especially surprising given that the Series S is often criticized by developers for its weaker hardware and difficulty in optimization.

On the Series X, the game keeps 60 FPS steadily, but the PS5 and PS5 Pro sag in key scenes where there are a lot of effects or enemies on the screen. Compared to the Series X and even the Series S, the PS5 version is less stable — both visually and in terms of controls. The review doesn’t go into detail about the PC version, but mentions that there are some performance issues there as well. However, it is the difference between the PS5 and the Series S that has generated the most discussion.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released in a few days, and it looks like the most stable experience right now is on the Xbox Series X. On the PS5, you may have to wait for updates or make compromises to get stable 60 FPS. Id Software’s new game promises to be one of the biggest — 22 levels and 20 hours to complete, cyber-demons ktulhu and large-scale destruction.

By the way, the same observers found that Oblivion Remastered doesn’t even take out PS5 Pro. There are performance issues on all platforms, and the game crashes after 15 minutes of gameplay. In addition, to avoid the problem, you need to restart the game non-stop.

Source: Tech4Gamers