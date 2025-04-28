Doom: The Dark Ages will get the largest campaign in the series with 22 levels and 20 hours of playtime

On May 15, Doom: The Dark Ages — a new game from id Software that promises to be the biggest in the franchise.

Game director of the project, Hugo Martin, confirmed that the campaign will have 22 levels, and the full play through will take about 20 hours. For comparison, Doom Eternal and Doom (2016) had only 13 levels each. This part focuses on the plot, combat mechanics, and world exploration. According to Hugo Martin, the «developers gave it everything they had, leaving no feature unfinished». Players are waiting for classic FPS combat, parrying, mechs as well as huge locations for research.

One of the new worlds — Space Kingdom — is promised as a real highlight of the game. This is a dimension with Lovecraftian architecture and new enemies, including the Space Baron. This two-bladed monster attacks both in close combat and from a distance. It fires psionic volleys that can block the player’s projectiles and drain their health. And after the battle with him, an even more dangerous opponent will appear on the horizon — a hybrid Kakodemon that uses telepathic attacks and striking tentacles.

To combat new threats, the Doom Killer will be equipped with the Rogue’s Chain Shot. This iron mace can deliver both light short-range attacks and powerful ranged attacks when charged with the Chaos Orb.

The new medieval part is powered by the idTech 8 engine. It allows you to create larger spaces, more enemies on the screen, better destruction and uses fully dynamic lighting with ray tracing. The game will consistently run at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro.

In addition to the main campaign, players are promised even more content. These include secrets, new unlockable abilities, additional weapons, and large-scale demon battles. For those who purchase the premium edition, the game will be available on May 13. id Software and Bethesda to release a new part of DOOM simultaneously on major platforms and in Game Pass may 15. On Steam the game is available for pre-order for 2449₴.

Source: PlayStation.Blog