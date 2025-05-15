Doom: The Dark Ages launched with 86% positive reviews on Steam — perfect game for fans of «meat» shooters

On May 15, Doom: The Dark Ages was released on PC and consoles — players have received a mostly positive response to the game. Users praise the combat system, atmosphere, and design.

The new installment from id Software takes players to a gloomy medieval world and offers a radically new approach to gameplay. It is officially a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, but with a new charm. Previously, the hero was agile and agile, but now it is «armored tank» with a massive arsenal and a battle shield. The developers also added guns that shoot skulls and weapons that shoot metal rings.

The game has 22 levels, and the full passage takes up to 20 hours. In addition, the enemy Cyberdemons resemble a mix of Cthulhu and the apocalypse. To all this — large-scale destruction and battle scenes with titans face to face. If you haven’t played or seen the game details, there are 30-minute gameplay. You can also familiarize yourself with ITC review of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Along with the release, players went to leave their feedback. As a result: out of 3,986 reviews Steam (at the time of writing) 86% of them were positive. Players note a qualitative change in the gameplay formula and atmosphere, but some criticize the graphics, price, and lack of Ukrainian localization.

«An amazing game! Graphics, style, animations, sound design are top notch. Incredible drive and brutality. If you like “meat jesters”, then be sure to play it — you will love it», — they write in the reviews.

Other players added that the changed basis of combat does not feel less exciting: «If you are a fan of the series — you will not be disappointed». Players emphasize that this is still the same Doom, and maybe even better.

«It’s incredible to see how ID Software has released 3 completely different FPS combat systems in the last decade. Each game is different, yet still distinctly Doom. Not many publishers take that kind of risk», — says gamer.

If you recall, Doom 2016 asked you to run and shoot, while Doom Eternal — you to jump and shoot. And the brand-new Doom: The Dark Ages makes you stand and fight against the demon invasion.

«Imagine that these 3 games — are your children. They are all different, and you love them all equally for their unique qualities», — players indicate.

However, there are also complaints — some complained about technical problems, overpricing, and unexpected changes in pace. A user shared that HDR didn’t work for him (even though the screen supports it) and he had complaints about the graphics. He requested a refund and has already received it back.

Despite this, most players praise the game. Visually, The Dark Ages abandons sci-fi laboratories and takes players to stone fortresses with gothic towers, runic portals, and giant mechs. The atmosphere is a mix of Dark Souls, Diablo, and Doom.

Doom: The Dark Ages is available now on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as try it for free in Game Pass (Xbox and PC) or via PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. The price really «bites» — ₴2,449 (regular edition) and ₴3,499 (deluxe edition).