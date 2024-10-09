Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have 5 difficulty levels, «so that everyone can enjoy the game»

Electronic Arts (EA) has shared details about the difficulty settings in the upcoming game Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is scheduled for release on Halloween.

«Regardless of skill level or ability, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the full experience and story of our game», — EA said.

For this purpose, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will have five «carefully crafted» difficulty levels that cover all possible options:

Storyteller: for those who just want to enjoy history.

for those who just want to enjoy history. Keeper: «a balanced combat experience» that emphasizes group composition and equipment selection over reaction.

«a balanced combat experience» that emphasizes group composition and equipment selection over reaction. Adventurer: «a balanced experience» that equally combines combat, group composition, and equipment selection.

«a balanced experience» that equally combines combat, group composition, and equipment selection. Underdog: for those who want to test themselves to the limit. Requires strategic planning and tactical decisions.

for those who want to test themselves to the limit. Requires strategic planning and tactical decisions. Nightmare: «awesome battles that show no mercy». Survival requires perfect command of combat, equipment, skills, and game mechanics.

It’s worth noting that choosing the Nightmare difficulty level is an irreversible decision. The only way to change it is to start a new playthrough from scratch. Therefore, you should be careful when choosing this mode.

For those who would like a more flexible approach, there is the Unbound option. It allows players to customize individual settings that «affect numerous aspects of the game». EA recommends choosing a pre-configured level for the first playthrough, but the decision is always up to the player.

In addition to the difficulty settings, Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers a number of other options to adjust combat experience. Among them are — parry timing, strength of aiming assistance, enemy aggressiveness, etc.

As a reminder, BioWare recently showed five regions of Dragon Age: Veilguard in separate videos and talked about exploring the world.

The game comes out on October 31 on PC (Steam, Epic games), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Source: PCgamer