BioWare showed 5 regions of Dragon Age: Veilguard in separate videos and talked about exploring the world

Videos of the picturesque corners of Dragon Age: Veilguard represent regions of Thedas that fans may have heard of but never seen.
Arlatan forest — ancient magic and powerful artifacts are reawakening, and reality is thinning in the forests that were once the heart of the Elven Empire. The Veil Jumpers, masters of ancient elven magic, seek to stabilize the region and keep reality from collapsing.
Hossberg marshes — most of this once peaceful swamp has been destroyed by the Abomination. The creatures of darkness roam the swamps with impunity, but the Gray Wardens bravely defend the last safe haven — Lavendel.
Minratus — The capital of the Empire, Tevinter. The Venatori are corrupting the heart of the Empire, trying to convert it to their own dark purposes. However, the people resist, and the rebels, the Shadow Dragons, lead the fight.
Rivane — The ancient fortress of the Grey Wardens is located among the sparkling waters and lush greenery of the Riviera Coast. The masters of fate call this paradise home. However, the servants of the gods have their own plans and threaten to turn this sanctuary into a battlefield.
Treviso — a trading city known for the beauty of its canals and the deadliness of its assassins. Treviso is under the occupation of Antaam, and this is bad for the Ravens of Antiva.
Source: EA.com
