Dune: Awakening gameplay trailer — the game will be released in 2025

The Games section is published with the support of ?

At Gamescom ONL, Funcom developers presented a gameplay trailer for the multiplayer game Dune: Awakening. The video demonstrates the player’s path from survival in the desert to managing an entire guild in search of spices.

The game will take participants to the most dangerous planet in the universe — Arrakis. Players will have to survive in the scorching desert, avoiding giant sand worms and mastering the skills of freemen. They will be able to expand their influence through combat, control of spices, construction and improvement of bases.

Funcom is working closely with Legendary and the heirs of Frank Herbert. Dune: Awakening presents an alternate history in which Paul Atreides was never born, giving players the opportunity to determine the future of Arrakis.

The developers have announced the third issue of Dune: Awakening Direct, which will be released on August 29. It will show even more gameplay footage and reveal additional details about the game’s features.

Dune: Awakening will be released on PC in Steam in early 2025, and will later be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Source: Gematsu

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.