Dune: Imperium – a board game adaptation has been released on Steam. It has Ukrainian localization

Developer Dire Wolf has released Dune: Imperium on Steam. This is an adaptation of the strategy board game of the same name.

Dune: Imperiu is based on the books by Frank Herbert. During the game, players must compete for supremacy on the planet by manipulating workers on the field, collecting strong decks, and gaining control over different territories.

The computer version of Dune: Imperium — is a thematic strategy game that combines deck building and hero placement. The player chooses his or her own style of play: choose political alliances or rely on military power. You can also choose between economic power or subtle intrigue. The game consists of 10 rounds, each of which is marked by a Conflict on the planet’s surface. Some conflicts provide important resources, while others provide Victory Points for gaining power. Dune: Imperium can be played locally or online.

«Arrakis. Dune. A desert planet. Raise the banner over the wasteland that opens before you. The Great Houses of Landsraad are mobilizing troops and spies. Who will you decide to influence? Who do you want to betray? The tyrant emperor. The secretive Bene Gesserit. The clever Guild of Pilots. The fierce Freemen from the depths of the desert. The power of the Imperium can be yours. But it can only be gained through war,” says the project description.

The computer adaptation of Dune: Imperium is available in Steam for the price of 474 UAH. The game has a textual Ukrainian localization.