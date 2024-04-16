News WTF 04-16-2024 at 14:50 comment views icon

Volodymyr Skrypin

Deputy editor-in-chief, head of the news department

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced a new interview with Tucker Carlson, the same American pro-Russian propagandist who recently interviewed Putin for Elon Musk’s Twitter account X. And before that, the propagandist, who was kicked out of Fox News, repeatedly claimed that the genocide in Bucha was an orchestrated attack and blamed Ukraine for the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion.

The interview itself has already been filmed, and it is in video format (there have been no such interviews with Durov for more than 10 years), and will be released «very soon». When exactly, never once «non-Russian» (here ishere ) Pavel Durov did not specify, but instead advertised Tucker Carlson’s official Telegram channel, where the interview is to be announced. The channel itself was created on March 7 and has already been subscribed to by 25 thousand users/bots.

A new wave of discussions about the need to regulate Telegram after 3,2,1…


