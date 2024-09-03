EcoFlow announces new battery products for a variety of needs – from charging a smartphone to powering a camper van for a week

EcoFlow has announced four new battery products designed to power everything from smartphones and household appliances in the event of a power outage to RVs.

The most powerful among the new products is the second-generation Power Kit. This is a comprehensive power management system. The kits are designed to power a variety of equipment – up to a small camper – without the need to assemble all the necessary components yourself. EcoFlow says that the new 5 kVA 48 V Power Kit v2 is optimized for RVs, is quieter (which was a complaint from users of the first generation versions) and offers even more capacity. The extended energy reserve of the 45 kWh batteries lasts for a week or longer. However, this requires combining 9 rather large LFP batteries with a capacity of 5 kWh.

The bundled Power Hub is capable of delivering 4000 watts of power (up to 8000 watts at peak load), which should be enough to power several appliances at the same time, such as a high-pressure espresso machine, induction hob and air conditioner. The device supports a variety of inputs that can be combined to quickly charge batteries from sources such as a generator or solar panels.

The updated Power Kit v2 can monitor the status and provide information on water tanks, temperature sensors when configured with the new Power Link Information Center. The new product has a larger 10-inch dedicated console display and also provides support for more connected AC and DC circuits.

The medium-sized EcoFlow Delta 3 charging station in the basic version has a 1 kWh battery and provides an output power of up to 1800 W. It is capable of receiving up to 500 W of solar energy. The Delta 3 Plus model can be expanded with storage batteries up to a total capacity of 5 kWh and supports up to 1000 W of solar energy. Both versions have a variety of ports, including a pair of 140W USB-C outputs. The Delta 3 series is quite quiet — it produces 30 dB of noise when delivering 600 W or less.

The EcoFlow Delta 3 can power a typical refrigerator «for at least 5 hours» in the event of a power outage. The device has a UPS function and switches over in 10 ms.

The EcoFlow River 3 line is a compact solution offered in two models. The basic version of the River 3 has a fixed capacity of Wh and supports 110 W of solar input. At the same time, the River 3 Plus has an expandable capacity that starts at 286 Wh and up to 220 W of solar charging support. The base model can only deliver 300W of power, while the Plus model doubles this capacity to 600W. The capacity of the Plus model can be increased to 858 Wh by adding two batteries. River 3 devices also have a 140W USB-C port and can serve as a PC UPS.

Finally, EcoFlow Rapid is a Qi2 wireless phone charger that can also charge laptops. It will be available with a 5000mAh or 10000mAh battery. EcoFlow Power Kit systems will be available for pre-order starting October 15. The Delta 3 Plus will be available from September 10, and the basic Delta 3 from October 1. The River 3 model will go on sale on September 10, and the River 3 Plus on November 1. EcoFlow Rapid will be available for sale on November 1.

