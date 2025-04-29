Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements — no hardware update required, and DLC will take 30 GB

FromSoftware has published the system requirements for Elden Ring Nightreign — if the PC could run the original game, it will also run the DLC.

You won’t have to change your «hardware» for now — the configurations have hardly changed. After all, Nightreign — is a separate add-on, which in practice is still the same Elden Ring.

For the most part, the developers have slightly updated the — processors both in the minimum and recommended settings. At the same time, the RAM, video card, and even SSD capacity remained the same. The game requires 30 GB, while Elden Ring itself took up 60 GB.

This is not the first time FromSoftware has left the technical requirements at the same level. It happened with the addition of Shadow of the Erdtree in 2024. Back then, experts said that the «minimums» were outdated, and the recommended — were not really too high for a modern PC. The situation is similar here. For example, back in 2022, Elden Ring could run even on systems with processors below the minimum requirements if the rest of the components were up to the task. However, this is an exception rather than a system.

Full list of Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements

Minimal

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 12 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4 GB

Storage capacity: 30 GB

OS: Windows 10

DirectX: DX12 (feature level 12.0)

Recommended

Processor: Intel Core i5 11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB

Storage capacity: 30 GB

OS: Windows 11

DirectX: DX12 (feature level 12.0)

FromSoftware

Elden Ring Nightreign cooperative adventure will be released on May 29. The game is already available for pre-order at Steam for 1199₴ (1649₴ for Deluxe Edition). The studio has also recently revealed another hero — «tank» with a heavy axe — that will appear in the DLC.

Source: PC Gamer