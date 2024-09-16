News Auto 09-16-2024 at 17:17 comment views icon

Electric cars from China are conquering the Ukrainian market: BYD Song Plus is the most popular model

Vadym Karpus

News writer

In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased more than 1.7 thousand cars imported from China. This is 61% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Among all Chinese cars imported to Ukraine, the vast majority are new cars – 1336 units (78.3%). Sales of new Chinese cars increased by 88%. At the same time, 371 used cars were imported (21.7%). Sales of used Chinese cars grew by only 6%. Thus, cars of Chinese origin accounted for 16% of the new passenger car market in August. In the segment of used cars that were registered in Ukraine for the first time, the share of «Chinese» amounted to 1.4%.

The vast majority of passenger cars imported from China to Ukraine are electric vehicles. The share of electric vehicles is 78%.

The most popular models of new passenger cars from China:

  1. BYD Song Plus – 179 units;
  2. HONDA M-NV – 169 units;
  3. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 147 units;
  4. ZEEKR 001 – 107 units;
  5. NISSAN Ariya – 83 units.

The most popular models of used Chinese cars:

  1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 – 51 units;
  2. CHERY EQ1 – 34 units;
  3. ZEEKR 001 – 29 units;
  4. HONDA M-NV – 26 units;
  5. NISSAN Ariya – 23 units.

Source: Ukravtoprom

