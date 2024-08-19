BYD Song Plus 2025: an electric crossover with a range of 520-605 km and a price of $21 thousand.

BYD has presented an updated Song Plus electric car for the 2025 model year. This version of the crossover received an updated design and new features – 16 innovations at the same price as the basic configuration.

At 4785 mm long, 1890 mm wide and 1660 mm high with a wheelbase of 2765 mm, the BYD Song Plus competes with electric crossovers such as the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The 2025 Song Plus has a new «nautical» design. One of the most noticeable changes is the large illuminated «BYD» badge, which replaces the «Build Your Dreams» branded logo. The car is equipped with new 19-inch sports wheels with low rolling resistance. A new color «Black Sky Sandstone» is available for the interior. BYD has also added 50W wireless phone charging, an ETC system, and updated the steering wheel design.

The 2025 Song Plus model has a new smart cabin with DiLink 100 OS with intelligent voice and gesture control. BYD’s new electric crossover is equipped with more than ten ADAS functions, such as lane departure system and automatic emergency braking with DiPliot.

The new BYD Song Plus 2025 is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium and Flagship. The Luxury and Premium versions are equipped with a 201 hp (150 kW) electric motor on the front axle and a 71.8 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery. The flagship model Flagship has an 87 kWh LFP battery.

The price of the entry-level Luxury model with a range of up to 520 km (CLTC) starts at 149,800 yuan, or about $21 thousand. The best Flagship configuration offers a range of up to 605 km at a price of 175,800 yuan ($24.6 thousand).

Source: electrek