Elon Musk considers abolishing likes and retweets on X/Twitter

A potential update allows authors of X posts to hide the number of their likes and retweets from prying eyes.

Elon Musk spoke about the latest radical change (which is still under discussion) at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Reuters reports.

Musk also added that it is a few months away from getting a license for X to transfer money in California (some other states, including Pennsylvania and Utah, have already granted similar permits). Even before the acquisition of Twitter, he announced creating a mysterious application for everything which will include financial services and shopping, among other things, and later began to realize his dream in renamed to X social network.

As for likes and reposts (formerly retweets), Musk believes that displaying them makes X «look untidy». Previous attempts to improve the «aesthetics of the» site included canceling headers (later they returned in a slightly updated form).