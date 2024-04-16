Elon Musk continues to fight bots: XTwitter to introduce paid subscription for new accounts

Well political advertising on X/Twitter was not enoughand we really need the money, so previously announced Elon Musk «a small fee» for new users is introduced to the general public.

First, to expand the new subscription tier with an annual cost of $1, which at the end of 2023 implemented as a test model in New Zealand and the Philippines, users noticed, and then Musk himself confirmed the changes and shared additional details of the new model. The billionaire He replied to another user that «a small fee» for new accounts to be able to post messages on the platform — is «the only effective way to curb the unbridled onslaught of bots» that now easily bypass the protective test of «humanity». In another post, Musk assured that even without a subscription, new users will be able to see messages and videos, as well as follow other users. Three months after registration, the ability to publish is unlocked automatically without payment. Previously registered accounts will not need to pay a new fee for Musk’s fight against bots, but this is not certain.

A code snippet from application X confirms upcoming changes to the usage model with a paid subscription for new accounts:

«Pay for a subscription to unlock the ability to post and interact with others’ posts. New, unverified users have to pay a small annual fee to start performing actions: posting, liking, reposting, adding posts to favorites, and commenting on others’ posts. This is to reduce the number of bots and spam for a better experience for everyone. Without paying for a subscription, you can follow other accounts and view X». is a snippet of text from the X app code related to the introduction of a fee for new users