Epic Games Store is now available on mobile devices: Fortnite returns to iOS and Android

Epic Games has announced that its Epic Games Store is now available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

The mobile Epic Games Store is available for download on Android devices worldwide. As for the iPhone, the store can only be downloaded by Apple smartphone owners residing in the EU. Epic has also provided instructions for installing the Epic Game Store on mobile devices, citing that the process is lengthy «due to Apple and Google offering an intentionally poor quality installation» accompanied by complex setups, lengthy steps, and «scare screens».

The mobile version of the Epic Games Store is set to become the «first-ever multi-platform store focused on» games, expanding its reach from macOS and PC to Android and iOS. Developers for mobile devices receive «the same fair terms» with an 88/12 revenue share split.

Additionally, Epic Games announced that Fortnite has officially returned to mobile devices via the Epic Games Store. In addition to the launch on the Epic Games Store mobile version, Android and iOS owners from the EU can access Fortnite through AltStore, a third-party digital store.

This is the first time Fortnite has been made available natively on mobile devices since Apple and Google removed a free battle royale with the App Store and Google Play in 2020.

Additionally, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe are also available for download on Android devices globally and on iPhone in the EU via the EGS mobile version and the EU AltStore. This is the first time Fall Guys has been made available on mobile devices since its release in 2020.

