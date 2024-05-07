«EPISODES: Shadow of Chernobyl» — documentary about the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game will be broadcast in cinemas «Planet Cinema» from May 16

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World is scheduled for release on September 5. It is a continuation of the cult series of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games and will be the fourth game in the series. Meanwhile, fans of this universe are offered the opportunity to watch a documentary about the creation of the first game.

The film about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and the developers from GSC Game World — is a part of the new documentary series «Episodes» by the Ukrainian studio KNIFE! Films, which is dedicated to the history of independent Ukraine.

The series, and in particular the episode about S.T.A.L.K.E.R., is directed by Artem Hryhorian and stars Andriy Prokhorov, Oleh Yavorsky, Oleksiy Sityanov, Oleksandr Kokhanovsky, Volodymyr Korunchak, Oleksandr Novikov, Oleksandr Maksymchuk, Oleh Danylov, Dean Sharp.

«In 2001, young Kyiv developers headed by Serhiy Hryhorovych decided to create the most complex game in the world: realistic graphics, an open world, and an atypical plot around the Chernobyl zone. Since the beginning of the promotional campaign, hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been waiting for S.T.A.L.K.E.R., but the developers have become hostage to their ambitions. They were endlessly improving the game and postponing the release date from year to year. But at one point, the American publisher lost patience», — the official synopsis says.

Documentary «EPISODES: Shadow of Chernobyl» will be released in «Planeta Kino» cinemas from May 16. You will be able to watch it until May 22. The duration is 77 minutes.

The work on the series «Episodes» lasted about a year and a half. Its concept emerged during the filming of the series «Flash». The authors are trying to tell about important events in the history of Ukraine that took place after 1992. The series combines first-person narratives and archival materials of «events that whole generations grew up with».

The series «Episodes» currently has three episodes: