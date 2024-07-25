Estonian air defense system Eirshield against «Shahids» — artificial intelligence and three types of weapons

At Eurosatory 2024, the Estonian company DefSecIntel Solution presented Eirshield — an artificial intelligence air defense system.

The Eirshield system is extremely effective against multicopters and fixed-wing drones. It is extremely autonomous — all air defense operations are performed without external support. Using an advanced radar, Eirshield independently detects airborne threats at a distance of up to 8 km. The locator works together with radio frequency sensors and EO/IR cameras. The integrated system verifies and classifies the detected threats.

The air defense system uses artificial intelligence to track the target and suppress radio signals and satellite navigation to deprive it of control. Depending on the level of threat, Eirshield uses different types of air defense munitions — AI drones, some types of missiles, or a 12.7 mm machine gun. The modular design facilitates rapid deployment of the system. Eirshield can be set up in less than 15 minutes.

The transport base of the system is a two-link Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicle from AE Systems, which increases the Eirshield’s cross-country ability in difficult terrain. This Swedish-designed all-terrain vehicle is familiar to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as it was provided to Ukraine by Western partners as part of military assistance.

Such systems are important for Ukraine as a last line of defense against drone attacks and to save the cost of more expensive missiles from modern powerful air defense systems. The shortage of short-range air defense systems is also significant.

Sources: Army Recognition, ArmyInfo