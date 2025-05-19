Example for «Snow White»: critics called «Lilo and Stitch» the best movie in Disney history

The first critics’ reactions to the «live-action» film adaptation of the story of Lilo and Stitch are surprisingly positive and define the film as the best in Disney’s long history.

«”Lilo and Stitch” is the best live-action movie from Disney to date. Seeing Stitch in his “live” form on the big screen evokes a huge wave of nostalgia. There are lots of laughs and touching moments. The movie has a similar rhythm to the original, but at the same time added something new», — Wendy Lee Zani, freelance critic.

«The biggest surprise of the year and undoubtedly the best Disney remake in cinema. Dean Fleischer Kemp creates a joyous family adventure that captures the chaos and charm of the original. It also looks incredibly fun and heartwarming thanks to the stellar performance of Mai Ke’aloha», — Daniel Baptista, The Movie Podcast.

«A sweet reimagining that mostly captures the spirit of the original through a modern lens. The relationship between Lilo and Nani seems even more sincere. It’s still raw, real, and the central emotional essence of the story. Of course, Stitch brings in some hilarious chaos», — Michael Lee, freelance critic

«Some minor characters are underrated (although I like some of the new additions), but Lilo and Stitch retains the strong emotional foundation of the original, with more emphasis on the bond (and tension) between Lilo and Nani. It has a sincerity that some Disney remakes lack», — Eric Goldman, columnist for Fandom and IGN.

The film «Lilo and Stitch», directed by Dean Fleischer Kemp («Marcel, The Shell in the Shoes»), is based on the 2002 animated film of the same name: Stitch, a genetically modified alien, lands in Hawaii and pretends to be a dog who has been adopted by an orphaned girl named Lilo. As the duo wreaks havoc throughout the city, Stitch is hunted by alien police officers and his creator, geneticist Jamba Jukiba.

Maya Kealoha takes on the role of Lilo, her sister Nani is played by Sydney Agudong, and Stitch is voiced by Chris Sanders, who worked on the original cartoon. Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Courtney B. Vance will also appear in the movie.

Disney has been trying to launch the remake for years, and has invested heavily in its marketing. The first teaser trailer of the film received 158 million views in a day — the second highest figure for the studio’s remakes, second only to «The Lion King» 2018.

It seems that «The Mouse Company» has a chance to restore its reputation after this year’s failure with «Snow White» — the movie received a heavy dose of criticism before the releaseThe film was criticized for casting a Colombian actress in the lead role and for its questionable CGI gnomes. The situation only got worse with the premiere, and IMDb had to temporarily hide the rating. The box office collected by «Snow White» from movie theaters, Meanwhile, it has not broken the budgetwhich is rumored to have reached a whopping $350 million. We would like to remind you that after that Disney stopped working on the remake «Rapunzel»which was in the active development stage. If the «Lilo and Stitch» scores are better, the studio may reconsider these plans.

The premiere of «Lilo and Stitch» in Ukrainian cinemas will take place on May 22.