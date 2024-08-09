Fallout Vault 13 mod recreates the first game in the series in the fourth — demo already available

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Work on the Fallout Vault 13 project has been underway since February 2021. It will eventually include five open-world zones, including familiar locations such as Shady Sands, Khan’s Base, and Vault 13 itself.

The team is creating «a completely revamped level system that reflects the complexity and depth of the original» game. It also adapts skills from the original Fallout. However, some power-ups are being redesigned for better use in 3D space. Eventually, all quests, areas, and NPCs will be included in the game, along with some additions that «contribute to the story of».

The demo offers a first look at what’s to come. The developers have released it now to collect feedback before the final release. Currently, you can only explore one of the new zones – The Inyo. There is no voice acting yet, which is planned for the release. Skills do not yet change automatically when you change SPECIAL characteristics. When creating a character, selecting the «body» option will make the character disappear. All of this is temporary, until the full release.

To play the demo, you need to have Fallout 4 with all DLC and uninstall any Creation Club content. You will also need the Fallout 4 Script Extender and downgrade to the game version 1.10.163, which preceded «nextgen» update. On the mod page in NexusMods The developers have left detailed instructions. The date of the final release is still unknown.

