Family hits: «How to Train Your Dragon» grossed $200 million in its first weekend, «Lilo and Stitch» is approaching a billion

Two remakes — «How to Train Your Dragon» (Universal and DreamWorks Animation) and «Lilo and Stitch» (Disney) — grossed over 1 billion at the global box office. And it is «Lilo and Stitch» that destroys the debuts of other high-profile premieres.

«How to Train Your Dragon grossed over $197.8 million in its debut, while «Lilo and Stitch exceeded $858 million worldwide after four weeks of release. In addition, earlier Disney’s remake overtakes spin-off «John Wick» and Tom Cruise with a movie «Mission impossible 8». The comedy adventure has grossed $491 million overseas and $858 million worldwide. If the current pace continues, «Lilo and Stitch» is on track to become the first release of the year to gross a billion dollars.

On the other hand, «How to Train Your Dragon» took first place at the international box office, grossing $114 million (and the rest of «at home»). The remake showed excellent results in the international arena. The film’s launch was very successful compared to other well-known family films that have recently been released. At the start, it performed better than, for example, «Aladdin» and «The Jungle Book», and also outperformed «How to Train Your Dragon 3», «Jumanji: The Call of the Jungle», «Sonic the Hedgehog 3» and «Mermaid» in a number of markets.

Another important event in the box office was tape «Mission impossible: The Final Reckoning», which crossed the $500 million mark worldwide. This is the eighth installment of the action movie franchise. However, it is worth noting that Paramount spent about $400 million on production, and cinema owners keep about half of ticket sales. Therefore, «Final Payoff» is unlikely to turn into «plus».

Source: Variety / DeadLine