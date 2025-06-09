«Lilo and Stitch» destroyed its debut «Ballerinas» at the box office — spin-off «John Wick» grossed only $25 million at home

Live-action «Lilo and Stitch» holds the top spot at the domestic box office against «Ballerina» — the remake outsells the spin-off «John Wick».

Relaunch by Disney grossed $32.5 million on 4,185 screens and has already earned $335.8 in the US and $772 worldwide. It is approaching the billion-dollar mark and may become the first film of the year to do so. But «Ballerina» with Ana de Armas has a rather weak start, given the film’s $90 million budget. In North America, the film about a dancing killer did not live up to expectations: it started with $25 million in 3,409 theaters — although Lionsgate had predicted $30 million. Internationally, the film earned another $26 million in 82 countries, bringing its total opening weekend to $51 million.

Plus had the lowest ratings in the series on Rotten Tomatoes and as a result, Lionsgate was not able to attract the fans of «John Wick» as much. The studio encouraged viewers by saying that the film would be about the John Wick universe, but in fact Keanu Reeves’ role is reduced to a short cameo. Comparatively, the opening grosses of the original Reeves series have been getting higher with each film. The first one «John Wick» grossed $14 million in 2014, the next installment — $30.4 million, the third — $56.8 million, and the last — $73.8 million. We wonder how much the heel will collect.

The positions of other films at the box office:

3rd place — «Mission impossible: Final reckoning» earned $15 million in its third weekend, and a total of —$149 million in the US and $450 million worldwide. Even though the movie made a lot of money, it is unlikely to break even with a budget of $400 million.

4th place — «Karate Kid: Legends» finishes its third weekend with $8.7 million, down 58% from its first weekend ($21 million). The total is — $74 million worldwide, but the result is mediocre for a film with a budget of $45 million.

5th place — «Destination: Curse lineage» took fifth place with $6.4 million. In North America, the film grossed $123 million, bringing the total global gross to $257 million, making it the most successful in the franchise.

This weekend’s box office was 26% higher than last year’s, but still 27% lower than before the pandemic. Until the end of June, there will be «How to Train Your Dragon», «28 Years Later», Pixar’s «Elio» and the racing drama «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt. In July — «Jurassic World», new «Superman» and «Fantastic Four». Analysts predict that summer could reach $4 billion. The last time this happened was only during the boom «Barbigheimer» in 2023.

Source: Variety