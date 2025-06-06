Tom Cruise performed 16 skydives in flames for «Mission Impossible 8» — and this is a world record

In case you didn’t know, there is a record for the most burning parachute jumps — and it belongs to Tom Cruise, who performed 16 such stunts for the movie «Mission Impossible 8».

«Tom doesn’t just play action heroes — he is an action hero!» — said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of the Guinness World Records (via Games Radar). «Much of the actor’s success can be attributed to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what he can do. It is an honor to be able to recognize his absolute fearlessness with this new Guinness World Record title».

For those who have not yet had the opportunity to watch the stunt in the movie, Paramount has released a behind-the-scenes video where you can hear Tom’s comments.

Tom Cruise’s extensive filmography, which dates back to the early 1980s, includes a wide range of roles that go beyond the action genre, such as his performances in films like «Rain Man». However, it was «Mission Impossible» that established him as an actor who can do anything when it comes to physical endurance (some of the stunts he performed with a broken leg).

The eighth film in the series was announced as the actor’s last work as Ethan Hunt, which could have made this the last stunt of his film career, if not for one thing — Tom has already stated that is going to star in action movies until he is 100. We would like to remind you that Cruz also appeared in «Mission Impossible: Final Destination»underwater scene, where he was on the verge of hypoxia, and the moment wherejumps from an airplane that is moving at the time, and also involved in one of the most difficult «somersaults» directed by Chris McQuarrie.

The film is currently still showing in theaters and has earned about $360 million so far. Its budget, for comparison, amounted to$300 million (costs increased, in part, due to forced pauses during the Hollywood strikes, at which time about 40% of the material was shot). The first reviews rated the movie «Mission Impossible: Final Destination» 86% on Rotten Tomatoes as «almost perfect ending for Ethan Hunt»while ITC film reviewer Denis Fedoruk gave the movie 7/10 points.

«It’s probably not the shiniest coin in the coffers, and even the previous “Reckoning: Part One” looked livelier, more intense, and more authentic, or something. But it’s a fitting end to a nearly 30-year journey at top speed, even if the momentum does slow down a bit. In the end, it’s a solid and honest summer blockbuster that, like its protagonist, feels confident, especially among the tired Marvel fast-and-furious fairy tales», — from the ITC review.

Earlier this year, another record was set by another release this year, the sixth film in the cult 25-year-old horror franchise «Destination», which set a 71-year-old stuntwoman on fire for one of its scenes.