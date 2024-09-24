Fantasy RPG GreedFall II: The Dying World is now available for early access on Steam

Spiders Studio and publisher Nacon have released the role-playing game GreedFall II in Steam Early Access. On the occasion of this event, they showed a new trailer that demonstrates the picturesque landscapes of the game world and characters ready to face numerous challenges.

GreedFall II is set three years before the events of the original game. Unknown kidnappers capture the protagonist, a native of the island of Tir Fradi, and take him to the Ancient Continent against his will. Here he discovers the world of «renaigse» (strangers) — a land full of secrets, where a beautiful appearance hides a rotten essence.

Players are immersed in the world of Gakan, where residents live in decaying cities plagued by disease and crime. People here have long forgotten what true freedom means. As an outsider, the protagonist will have to deftly maneuver through the maelstrom of political intrigue between various groups to pave his own path to freedom and protect his people from those who seek to harm them.

The game offers a variety of approaches to the passage — from diplomacy and trade to covert action. Companions and a special «sense» of the hero will help you search for clues at locations. In addition, the character will be able to create a variety of tools.

At the start of early access, players have access to the beginning of the story campaign, three regions to explore, six companions, and six skill branches.

The developers plan to gradually expand the game. In the fall, they will add a new companion, additional story quests, a new region, a central hub, and two new skill branches. In winter, another satellite, a crafting system, and local side quests will appear. In the future, the developers intend to increase the maximum level, add faction quests, new regions, and support for photo mode.

The full release date of GreedFall II: The Dying World is still unknown.

Game price on Steam — 999₴.