Farewell, 343 Industries: Halo creators announce rebranding and development of new projects on Unreal Engine 5

During the Halo World Championship, developers from 343 Industries reported about changing the name of the studio to Halo Studios and plans to develop several new games. The company is abandoning its own Slipspace engine in favor of Unreal Engine 5 for all future Halo titles.

Halo Studios presented a video demonstration of Project Foundry — the result of research into the capabilities of the Unreal Engine. The video showed new designs for Master Chief and elite Covenant fighters, as well as three different biomes.

Halo Studios art director Chris Matthews explained the reasons for switching to the new engine:

«Some components of Slipspace are almost 25 years old. While 343 Industries has been constantly improving it, Unreal has features that Epic has been developing for a long time. Replicating these features in Slipspace would require enormous resources and time».

The company plans to expand its staff and create several teams to work simultaneously on different projects using a centralized UE5 pipeline. CEO Pierre Hintze did not disclose specific projects or timelines, saying only that they will be ready «when they are ready».

Halo Studios’ management is represented by CEO Pierre Hinze, General Manager Brian Koski, and COO Elizabeth Van Wyk. They took over the studio after former general manager Bonnie Ross left in 2022.

