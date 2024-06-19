Ferrari will release its first electric car in 2025 — at a price of at least €500,000

The Italian brand Ferrari, known for its sports gasoline cars, has announced that it will launch its electric car at the end of next year. According to Reuters, citing its own sources, the price of the first Ferrari electric car will be at least €500 thousand.

It should be noted that Ferrari’s electric car will cost significantly more than the gasoline versions of this manufacturer and other competitors. The average selling price of a Ferrari in the first quarter of this year was approximately €350 thousand, including additional options. At the same time, the price of the electric version does not include options and individual ordering features, which usually adds another 15-20% to the cost of the car. Thus, while other automakers are forced to reduce prices for their electric vehicles, Ferrari feels quite confident.

Moreover, the company is going to open an additional factory that will assemble the Ferrari electric car. It is expected to increase the group’s sales by a third. Last year, Ferrari sold less than 14 thousand cars, and the new factory will eventually increase production capacity to about 20 thousand units, the source said on condition of anonymity. Currently, waiting lists for some models can exceed 2 years.

The new plant in Maranello is expected to provide Ferrari with an additional car assembly line and will produce gasoline and hybrid cars, new electric vehicles, as well as components for hybrids and electric vehicles. According to the source, it will be fully operational in 3-4 months.

It is also reported that even before the release of its first electric car, Ferrari has already begun developing a second electric model. The project is currently at an early stage.

Mediobanca analyst Andrea Balloni said that Ferrari’s new electric car will be a niche model that will account for just over 10% of annual sales. He added that Ferrari’s main customer still prefers gasoline models.

Source: reuters