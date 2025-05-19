«Final Destination Bloodlines» earned $100 million in its opening weekend — the best debut in the franchise’s 25-year history

«Final Destination Bloodlines» started at the global box office with a gross of $102 million, making the best debut of all six films in the 25-year-old horror franchise.

The film is expected to become the highest-grossing film in the series overall, surpassing 2011’s «Final Destination» with $186 million.

Interestingly, the box office of «Bloodlines» is evenly distributed abroad and in the US — both markets brought in $51 million. The international box office was led by Mexico ($5.5 million), the UK ($5.3 million), the Philippines ($3.4 million), India ($3 million) and France ($3 million).

For reference, the budget of the sixth film in the «Destination» franchise was $50 million.

According to the official synopsis, «Bloodlines» focuses on the story of college student Stephanie, who is constantly tormented by the same nightmare; eventually, she sets out to find the only person who can save her family and break the cycle of horrific events.

The film was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and stars Caitlin Santa Juana, Breck Bessinger, Theo Briones, Richard Harmon, Aries Patrick Joyner, Ria Kilstedt, Anna Lore, Breck Bessinger, Tony Todd and others.

The box office is in line with the first reactions that previously defined the film as decent and «absolutely crazy» franchise continuation. ITC.ua movie reviewer Denys Fedoruk gave «The Family Curse» 7 out of 10 points in your review:

«For better or worse, Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky are walking a well-trodden path, but their gait is so light that it’s hard to resist joining in and marching to the beat. Of course, this walk is designed for those who know that there will be fake (or computer-generated) bloody bits along the way, but it’s not a big deal to get to your destination».

After failures at the end of 2024 with «Joker 2» at the helm, Warner Bros. seems to have regained its box office strength — «Bloodlines» was the third decent debut for the company this year, after a movie about Minecraft and «Sinners». The former’s box office is approaching $1 billion, while Ryan Coogler’s film has grossed $316 million worldwide and received a «A» from CinemaScore, which is the highest score for a horror movie in the 47 years of the rating’s existence. Interestingly, «Sinners» is confidently catching up with the latest Disney-Marvel blockbuster at the box office «Thunderbirds» (or «New Avengers»), which has so far stood at $325 million.