First AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT benchmarks — 30% faster than RX 7600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT with 16 GB of memory in Vulkan and OpenCL has been benchmarked in Geekbench. The video card is 25-31% faster than its predecessor.

According to the benchmark reports, the test PC had an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor and 32 GB of DDR5 memory connected to a Gigabyte X870E Auros Master motherboard. The RX 9060 XT scored 109,315 points and 124,251 points in OpenCL and Vulkan, respectively. The resulting maximum +31% is a solid improvement. Source Tom`s Hardware has compiled a comparative table of the results of testing various graphics cards from Geekbench.

Budget video card inferior to the RX 9070 XT 31.24% and 24.4% slower than the RX 9070. Direct comparisons in synthetic benchmarks between NVIDIA and AMD cards are usually not very reliable due to differences in drivers, optimization, and architecture. But nominally, the RX 9060 XT is 11% behind the RTX 5060 in OpenCL and 5% ahead in Vulkan.

Synthetic benchmarks usually don’t reveal the capabilities of video memory, but performance in real-world benchmarks often matches their results. As noted by VideoCardz The test also lacks an assessment of DirectX, ray tracing, and scaling technologies. Although AMD claims that RX 9060 XT 8GB is designed for most gamers and eSports players who play in 1080p resolution, it may not be enough for the latest games.