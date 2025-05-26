AMD explains why video cards with 8 GB of memory are needed

According to AMD, most gamers simply don’t need more than 8 GB of VRAM. Perhaps, after this explanation, most gamers should just throw up their hands and leave.

Budget video card AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT has 16 GB and 8 GB variants memory. NVIDIA has equipped its RTX 5060 with only 8GB of memory. According to Frank Azor, AMD’s chief architect of gaming solutions and gaming marketing, the 8GB version of the 9060 XT is designed to meet the needs of most gamers who play at 1080p.

Majority of gamers are still playing at 1080p and have no use for more than 8GB of memory. Most played games WW are mostly esports games. We wouldn’t build it if there wasn’t a market for it. If 8GB isn’t right for you then there’s 16GB. Same GPU, no compromise, just memory… — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) May 22, 2025

Players have long complained about the limited memory capacity of modern graphics cards. Even at 1080p, many demanding AAA games actually require more than 8 GB — this is confirmed by tests. Despite the sufficient GPU power, the limited frame buffer often forces a noticeable compromise in graphics quality to get an acceptable frame rate even at low resolutions. Because of this NVIDIA RTX 5060 is in the center of criticism — in some scenarios, even the RTX 3060 12GB outperforms it.

It was expected that AMD might abandon the 8GB model after the negative reaction of users to the competitive model. However, the company simply offered an alternative and left the 8GB variant in the lineup, which is apparently already developed.

This argument raises the question: do most people play in Full HD and therefore buy 8 GB, or vice versa, do most people play in Full HD only because 8 GB graphics cards don’t allow more? Back in the day, the RTX 3070 Ti was a great example of how a powerful GPU was limited by insufficient memory. The RTX 5060 and RX 9060 XT graphics cards seem to be capable of more, but some of that potential hasn’t had a chance to be unleashed.

Source: Tom`s Hardware