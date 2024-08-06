First death for Cybertruck: Tesla electric pickup rammed into a concrete pipe and caught fire, killing the driver on the spot

The accident occurred last night in Chambers County, Texas. According to the police, the driver of the Cybertruck lost control for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to run off the road, hit a concrete culvert, and catch fire.

The driver was killed on the spot, and the accident was the first fatal one for the Tesla Cybertruck (which, by the way, has not yet passed a third-party crash test).

Over the years, Tesla has demonstrated excellent crash test results, and several of its vehicles are safety leaders in their respective categories. The automaker has made it clear that it expects the same from Cybertruck, which it claims has a robust design. At the same time, in the first accidents, the cyber truck did not perform well and experienced car mechanics claim that it is almost impossible to repair.

Currently, the exact causes of the accident are still being investigated, and the driver’s identity has not yet been disclosed, reports Electrek. Usually, most conversations after accidents involving Tesla electric vehicles boil down to a question, whether the autopilot or FSD was activated. However, both technologies are currently unavailable for the Cybertruck, and the closest thing to autonomy is the adaptive cruise control system, but it is not known whether the driver has used it.

In April, after users complained about problems with the accelerator, Tesla initially has suspended shipments of Cybertrucksand then recalled 3,878 vehicles.