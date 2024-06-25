Tesla Cybertruck with 4 hours of runtime «kissed» the wall of a neighboring house — owner says accelerator and steering failed

The joyful mood of the owner of a new Tesla Cybertruck changed dramatically when, according to him, he the accelerator failed and steering — this resulted in an unwanted collision with a neighbor’s house. The foot firmly on the brake was obviously not enough to stop the pickup, as evidenced by the 15-meter trail of rubber on the asphalt.

The owner had been driving for only 4 hours before the incident. The CCTV footage showed the Cybertruck traveling down a narrow path, with no sign of slowing down, in front of the wall of the house opposite. The driver claims to have locked the rear wheels, as evidenced by skid marks. Typically, a vehicle’s brakes should suppress the accelerator, but this did not happen in the case of this particular pickup.

Never even slowed down. Skid marks are ~50′ pic.twitter.com/6qC63GmaGn — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) June 20, 2024

More disturbing than the incident itself is the response from the Tesla representative by phone:

«We have reviewed the logs and due to the terrain, the accelerator may or may not disengage when the brake is applied. As for the rear wheel lock, we are looking into this».

Fortunately, the driver was not injured in the accident, which caused significant damage to the stainless steel body of the electric vehicle. Photos from the scene show a deformed front fender, a cracked windshield, and extensive damage to the bumper and hood, which will require replacement.

Nice knowing you my girl #CyberTruck 30k max for repairs but 1yr for parts 🙁 pic.twitter.com/TLeaV855MM — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) June 4, 2024

The owner said that the cost of repairs was estimated at $30,000. He decided not to repair the truck because of the one-year waiting period for replacement parts.

If the car owner’s information is true, this is a serious problem. We can say that the driver was lucky not to be involved in a bigger incident. In any case, Tesla should have analyzed this carefully.

