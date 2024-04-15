Tesla delays Cybertruck shipments without explanation, while owners complain about accelerator

Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck, whose problems have been discussed beforeand received another one. Over the weekend, dozens of customers who were waiting for a car were informed that the Cybertruck delivery was canceled due to «an unexpected delay in the preparation of your vehicle».

Tesla has not announced an official suspension of sales or recall, and the reason for the suspension is currently unknown. But it is possible that the electric pickup has a problem with the accelerator.

On April 14, Cybertruck posted a video on TikTok showing how the metal cover of its accelerator pedal allegedly partially loosened and got stuck under part of the dashboard. The driver was able to stop the car with the brakes and put it in a parking lot. Earlier this month, another Cybertruck owner saidthat crashed into a light pole due to an acceleration problem.

Tesla has long been accused of malfunctioning accelerators. Back in 2017, the company received class action lawsuit on this topic regarding the Model S and Model X suffering from this problem. Tesla has strongly denied any such problem, and in 2020, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) refused to investigate the cases.

In 2023, a safety researcher in Minnesota described how a voltage surge in a Tesla inverter could cause the car to accelerate. In the same year Tesla documents leak to the German newspaper Handelsblatt included more than 2,400 customer complaints about sudden, unintended brake problems. In July 2023, the NHTSA decided it was time to investigate the problem.

Source: Ars Technica