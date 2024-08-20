First gameplay video of Civilization 7: the game will be released in February 2025

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The price of the basic edition on Steam is ₴2999.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, Firaxis Games demonstrated the first gameplay of the long-awaited Civilization 7 game. The developers announced that the release will take place on February 11, 2025.

The new installment of the popular strategy game series will be released on different platforms. Players will be able to enjoy «Civilization 7» on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch.

In the seventh installment of the series, gamers will once again take on the role of rulers of civilizations. They will have to found cities, build them up, and expand their possessions. The game involves interaction with other civilizations, providing a choice between cooperation and confrontation.

Source: Gamingbolt

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.