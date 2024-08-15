First look at Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a well-known insider

An image of the front of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been released. This is the first visualization of the upcoming flagship.

There are already many rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 line. One of the latest is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may become more rounded. A reliable informant of Ice Universe introduced first look at a smartphone.

Ice Universe has published an image of the front of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The corners of the smartphone are noticeably, but not too much, rounded. The informant also published a comparison image of the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra.

It is not known whether this is an arbitrary rendering or a CAD-based visualization, so the image should be treated with skepticism. One way or another, other sources are likely to publish the image soon as well.

The rounding is a big change for the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra, which has been rectangular since 2022. Ice Universe also previously claimed that this could be the thinnest Ultra smartphone since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have a 50MP primary camera with 3x optical zoom. It is also known that Samsung’s phone has the same 5000 mAh battery and a maximum charging power of 45 watts. The previous generation had almost the same characteristics, so we shouldn’t expect a technical revolution.

Source: Android Authority