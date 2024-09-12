First look at Xiaomi 14T on 14T Pro, prices and specifications

A short video demonstrating the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro smartphones has appeared on TikTok. The original video was quickly deleted, but screenshots were preserved…

It can be seen that the Xiaomi 14T series follows the design language of its predecessors, but the camera unit seems simpler. Three lenses and a flash are located on a square island with rounded corners — everything is very laconic.

It’s hard to tell from the photos, but it looks like the 14T Pro has a flat design on the back and side bezel. The finish looks like frosted glass with a special shiny coating. However, the glass of the non-Pro variant seems to be curved. It is also difficult to determine the dimensions, but we know that both phones have the same display.

In August, the specifications of the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro became known. The 14T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, and the Pro will have the Dimensity 9300+. The smartphones are expected to be released at the end of September, while the first Dimensity 9400 phones will be released in October.

The phones will be offered in three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Grey and Titanium Blue. It’s unlikely that the mid-range smartphones will have real titanium, but it’s not known for sure.

Both smartphones get a 6.67″ AMOLED screen with a frequency of 144 Hz, a resolution of 1220×2712 and a peak brightness of 4000 nits. The 14T will have a 1/1.56″ primary camera with Sony IMX906 sensor, 50 MP telephoto with 2.6x optical zoom and 4x «optical equivalent» digital, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree viewing angle. The Pro will have a larger 1/1.31″ main camera with a Light Fusion 900 sensor with 2x optical equivalent and the same other cameras. Both phones have a 32 MP camera for selfies and a 5000 mAh battery. They also They also have Wi-Fi 7 and Android 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 14T measures 160.5 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm and weighs 195 g, while the 14T Pro — 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.39 mm and 209 g. The Xiaomi 14T with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is expected to be priced at €649, the 14T Pro with 12 GB/512 GB will cost €899.

Source: GSMArena