First look at Xiaomi 16 — leaks reveal look and specs

It seems that Xiaomi is serious about updating its flagship lineup in a compact format. New renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 16 smartphone and leaked specifications have appeared online, and they show a lot of interesting things.

Insider Majin Bu shared an image of a CAD model of Xiaomi 16. This rendering shows that the general arrangement of cameras remains familiar — three sensors in a body in the shape of a «square with rounded edges». But there are also changes: a fake fourth lens, which was in the Xiaomi 15, has been removed. The Leica branding was moved to the lower right corner of the camera block, and the flash remained on the right.

You can also see the two-color back panel. The darker part probably marks the place for the wireless charging coil, which will be covered by a decorative coating in the retail version.

Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro are expected to be officially announced at the end of September. These will be some of the first smartphones with the new processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is rumored to be shown separately in early 2026.

Previous leaks have already revealed some of the specifications of the Xiaomi 16. This device will have a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with very thin bezels on all sides. Nowadays, when smartphones with 6.79-inch screens enter the marketThe 6.3-inch display can already be considered relatively compact.

More Xiaomi 16 smartphone attribute a large battery — with a capacity of up to 6800 mAh with 100W fast charging. This is a significant upgrade from the Xiaomi 15, which had a 5400 mAh battery and 90W charging. Despite the large battery, we are promised a thin and light body — this is a serious plus for a compact flagship. Another important detail is the 50-megapixel main camera with a periscopic telephoto module. The device will run on OS Android 16 with the new HyperOS 3.0 shell.

It seems that Xiaomi emphasizes the balance of power, battery life, and design in this model. If you’ve been waiting for a smartphone that’s almost as good as the Pro versions, but still fits comfortably in your hand and fits in your pocket, this model is worth a closer look.

Source: gsmarena, gizmochina